Marlins' Heriberto Hernandez: Swats third homer

Hernandez went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Monday's win over the Nationals.

Entering the game for Owen Caissie as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning, Hernandez ripped a Richard Lovelady slider down the left-field line to tie the game at 3-3, before Connor Norby gave the Marlins the lead for good later in the frame with an RBI double. Hernandez has been making an impact in a part-time role since coming back up to the majors in early May, and through his last 36 plate appearances dating back to May 7, the 26-year-old is slashing .294/.306/.559 with all three of his homers on the season, along with 11 RBI, three runs and a steal.