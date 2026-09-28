Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Sunday's 5-3 win over Atlanta.

Hernandez hammered a center-cut changeup to left-center field in the fourth inning for his 25th homer of the campaign. The outfielder snapped a 17-game drought with that long ball, as his previous homer came Sept. 6 against the Cubs. With the Marlins' season officially over, Hernandez will close 2026 with a .228/.313/.442 slash line, 25 homers, 67 RBI, 51 runs and 13 stolen bases across 130 games.