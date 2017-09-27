Phillies' Hector Neris: Strikes out side for 25th save
Neris struck out the side in a clean inning of work to earn his 25th save of the season Tuesday against the Nationals.
Neris was electric in this one, inducing five swinging strikes as he mowed down the side in order. He has now pitched four straight scoreless innings, converting three saves while posting a sterling 8:0 K:BB. After some early struggles, Neris has blossomed into a useful fantasy reliever and will look to finish the season on a high note.
