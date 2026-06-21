Rangers' Jack Leiter: Hits IL with ankle issue

The Rangers placed Leiter on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right ankle posterior impingement.

While Leiter hasn't been forced to miss any turns through the rotation as a result of the ankle injury, he's been pitching through the issue for most of the season, and his conditioned worsened when he slipped on the field during an April 22 start, per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News. Pitching through the ankle concern could be a factor in why the 26-year-old righty hasn't taken the step forward this season that both the Rangers and fantasy managers were counting on, as he's turned in a 5.29 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 80 innings over his first 15 starts. Texas recalled Jose Corniell from Triple-A Round Rock to take over Leiter's spot on the 26-man active roster, but it's not immediately clear who will replace Leiter in the rotation.