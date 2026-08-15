Rays' Jesse Scholtens: Yields two runs in piggyback role

Scholtens allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two across three innings during the Rays' 6-5 loss to the Orioles on Friday.

Matz served as the Rays' opener Friday and recorded the first three outs before turning the keys to Scholtens for the second. Scholtens proceeded to give up a run in both the second and third innings, the second of which came from a Colton Cowser solo homer. It was Scholtens' first major-league game since May 25 after a spending two months on the injured list due to a right wrist strain before being optioned to Triple-A Durham in late July. It's unclear whether he'll stick around the majors past Friday's outing, given that Shane McClanahan (back) is nearing a return from the 15-day IL.