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Rays' Jesse Scholtens: Slated for game action

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Scholtens (wrist) is scheduled to pitch three innings at the Rookie-level Complex League on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

A right wrist strain has shelved Scholtens since late May, but the right-hander is gearing up for his return to the major leagues. It's unclear how long his rehab assignment will last, so Scholtens may not be ready to rejoin the Rays until sometime after the All-Star break. He's made two starts and seven relief appearances for Tampa Bay and could be ticketed for a bullpen role upon his return.

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