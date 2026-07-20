Rays' Jesse Scholtens: Shifts rehab assignment to Durham

Scholtens (wrist) struck out a batter and allowed four earned runs on six hits and one walk across three innings Saturday in a rehab start with Triple-A Durham.

Scholtens moved his rehab assignment to the Rays' top affiliate after he had previously covered 6.1 innings while producing an 8:3 K:BB between two starts in the rookie-level Florida Complex League earlier in the month. The right-hander built up to 66 pitches Sunday, so he may need only one more appearance in the minors before he's stretched out enough to handle a typical starter's workload. The Rays wouldn't appear to have room for Scholtens in their rotation at the moment, so it's more likely that he serves as a multi-inning reliever once he's activated from the 15-day injured list.