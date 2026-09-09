Montero didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Twins, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out two.

The start of the game was delayed by 100 minutes due to rain, but Montero may have had his workload limited regardless. The right-hander was lifted after 74 pitches (39 strikes), the third time in his last four outings he's failed to reach 80 pitches. Montero's 147 innings on the season are a career high, but right in line with the 133.1 innings he tossed in 2025 and the 146.2 he worked in 2024 across all levels, so fatigue shouldn't be a big factor for him. Over his last eight trips to the mound, however, Montero's sagged to a 4.61 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 20:12 K:BB in 41 frames. With Jack Flaherty (forearm) and River Ryan options to join the big-league staff before the end of the season, Montero could be shifted into a tandem or piggyback role over the final weeks.