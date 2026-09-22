Montero (10-9) earned the win Monday over the Nationals. He allowed a hit and a walk while striking out five over four scoreless innings of bulk relief.

Entering after three innings from River Ryan, Montero spun four shutout frames to earn his 10th win of the campaign. It was a positive showing for the right-hander after surrendering 10 runs in 12 innings over his past three starts. On the year, Montero owns a 3.48 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 107:37 K:BB in 155 innings (32 appearances), and it remains to be seen if he'll make another appearance before the conclusion of the regular season.