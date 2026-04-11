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Suzuki isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Pittsburgh.

Manager Craig Counsell said Friday that Suzuki won't return to an everyday role immediately after coming back from his knee injury. The 31-year-old went 1-for-3 with a walk during his season debut Friday and will now sit Saturday as the Cubs look to ease him back into the lineup. Michael Conforto will start in right field instead and bat eighth.

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