Castillo (9-8) earned the win over Atlanta on Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and no walks across six innings. He struck out six.

It was a much-needed outing for Castillo, who earned his first win since July 28 -- he'd struggled to a 10.06 ERA in his previous four starts (17 innings). Overall, Castillo's ERA sits at 3.85 on the year with a 1.27 WHIP and 144:44 K:BB through 29 starts (161.1 innings). Castillo will look to build on Saturday's effort his next time out, currently lined up for next week against the Angels.