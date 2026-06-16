Mariners' Luis Castillo: Following Miller on Friday

Castillo will piggyback with starter Bryce Miller during Friday's game against the Red Sox, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Castillo and Miller have frequently worked in tandem this season, but Friday's piggyback game will be the result of the Mariners' new plan to move to a schedule in which all six of their starters will rotate through and have piggyback days. It's unclear who the next pairing will be after Miller/Castillo, though both pitchers will presumably have plenty of chances to make traditional starts after Friday.