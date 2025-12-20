The Pirates designated Luciano for assignment Friday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Just two weeks after being claimed from San Francisco, Luciano will once again enter the waiver process following Pittsburgh's acquisitions of Brandon Lowe, Jake Mangum and Mason Montgomery on Friday. The 24-year-old Luciano -- once considered a top prospect in baseball -- could still be an attractive waiver target for other clubs despite his career .590 OPS in the big leagues.