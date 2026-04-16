Warriors' Stephen Curry: Returns Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry (undisclosed) returned to Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Clippers with 7:59 remaining in the second quarter, per the broadcast.
Curry briefly exited to the locker room after his first-quarter stint. However, he returned to the bench shortly thereafter and was cleared to check back in.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Exits to locker room•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Paces team with restricted minutes•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Cleared to play on Sunday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Tweaks ankle, likely to play Sunday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Available and starting Friday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Probable for Friday•