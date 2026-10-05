Curry logged 10 points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 12 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 preseason loss to the Clippers.

Curry understandably saw limited action in the team's preseason opener, but he made the most of his minutes, leading the starting five with 10 points on efficient shooting. Curry will likely continue to see limited minutes throughout the preseason to preserve his health for the regular season. The star guard played in just 43 regular-season games in 2025-26.