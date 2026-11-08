Curry popped off for 41 points (13-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six rebounds and six assists over 36 minutes in Saturday's 126-119 overtime win over Orlando.

This was Curry's second 40-plus-point performance of the season, and through his first eight games, he has more total points (250) than minutes played (237). This was also Curry's 16th 40-plus-point performance since turning 35, putting him ahead of LeBron James for the most such games in NBA history. He'll look to keep his foot on the gas pedal Monday against the Pelicans.