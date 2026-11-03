Curry posted 34 points (9-21 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 11-12 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Golden State's 116-113 win over Phoenix.

Curry dazzled in his return from a one-game absence, as the 38-year-old got the night off in the Warriors' first night of a back-to-back on Sunday. He finished as the team leader in minutes while tallying game-highs in scoring and three-pointers, helping Golden State earn a fifth straight victory after starting the season 0-3. The Warriors only play two more games this week, so Curry will likely suit up for the remaining tilts, both of which are at home.