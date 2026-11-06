Curry tallied 29 points (9-19 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 120-100 win over Miami.

Curry enjoyed a strong night from beyond the arc, where he scored 18 of his 29 points. He also led the Warriors in scoring despite staying under the 30-minute threshold. The sharpshooter narrowly missed his fourth consecutive showing with 30-plus points, which is a mark he likely would've hit if not for a lopsided score down the stretch. Even so, Curry continues to put up strong showings as both a scorer and playmaker in the early going of the 2026-27 campaign, now averaging 29.9 points, 4.4 assists and 4.7 made treys through seven games.