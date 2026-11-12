Curry won't return to Wednesday's game against the Rockets due to right abdominal soreness, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports. He'll finish with three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) across six minutes.

Curry was seen grabbing at his right side multiple times before heading back to the locker room in the opening quarter. The superstar floor general's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Friday's game at San Antonio. With Curry sidelined, LJ Cryer and De'Anthony Melton are candidates for increased playing time.