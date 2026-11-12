Steve Kerr told reporters Wednesday that Curry said he tweaked something in his abdominal area and "had never done it before." Kerr added that the concern level is high, but they will await the MRI results, Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports reports.

For now, Curry should be considered highly questionable for Friday's game in San Antonio. De'Anthony Melton started the second half for him after he left Wednesday's game, so Melton will likely get the starting nod if Curry can't play Friday. Brandin Podziemski and Yaxel Lendeborg should also see plenty of offensive opportunities sans Curry.