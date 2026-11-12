Curry has been diagnosed with an oblique abdominal tear and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Curry suffered the injury early during Wednesday's loss to the Rockets, with head coach Steve Kerr saying after the game that the superstar point guard "tweaked" something in his abdominal area. Curry has never dealt with an injury of this nature, so the Warriors, who are off to a hot start spearheaded by Rookie of the Year candidate Yaxel Lendeborg, will likely proceed with caution. Brandin Podziemski, Brandon Williams (hamstring), De'Anthony Melton, Will Richard and Gary Payton (knee) are all candidates for increased roles until Curry is cleared to play again.