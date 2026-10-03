Curry will only play the first half in Sunday's preseason opener against the Clippers in Hawaii and should be limited to around 12 to 16 minutes, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Curry is one of three veterans who will be playing reduced minutes in the preseason opener Sunday, alongside Draymond Green and Al Horford. The Warriors are clearly trying to keep Curry in the best possible condition before the regular season after he was limited to just 43 regular-season contests in 2025-26 because of a nagging knee injury.