Summers was elevated from the Lions' practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Summers has primarily contributed to the Lions as a special teamer this season, playing 12 snaps in the Week 5 contest against the Bengals and 14 in the Week 6 contest against the Chiefs. The linebacker has likely been elevated to fill a similar role in Sunday's divisional matchup with the Vikings, but will also be the primary backup to Jack Campbell at middle linebacker due to the absence of Zach Cunningham (hamstring).