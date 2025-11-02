default-cbs-image
Summers was elevated from the Lions' practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Summers has primarily contributed to the Lions as a special teamer this season, playing 12 snaps in the Week 5 contest against the Bengals and 14 in the Week 6 contest against the Chiefs. The linebacker has likely been elevated to fill a similar role in Sunday's divisional matchup with the Vikings, but will also be the primary backup to Jack Campbell at middle linebacker due to the absence of Zach Cunningham (hamstring).

