McCarthy went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI on Friday against the Mets.

McCarthy split the outfield with a line drive in the sixth inning to drive in a run to give the Rockies the lead. He now has a four-game hitting streak, and he has also maintained a .360 batting average with four RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base across his last 10 games. McCarthy has served as a part-time starter this season, though Friday marked his third consecutive start.