Royals' Randy Dobnak: Starting Saturday

Dobnak will start Saturday's game against the Padres, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

After firing 5.2 shutout innings as a bulk reliever during his final outing of the first half, Dobnak will now be rewarded with an opportunity to start a game for the big club. The 31-year-old righty figures to have a favorable matchup while making his first major-league start since 2021, as he'll be facing a Padres lineup that's posted an MLB-worst .673 OPS and has also scored the fewest runs (385) this season.