Dobnak (3-3) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out three.

A solo home run by Josh Smith in the sixth inning left the lone blemish on Dobnak's line in an otherwise excellent performance. The right-hander has been a reliable presence in Kansas City's injury-riddled rotation, giving up more than one run just four times across his 12 outings. He'll take a 2.54 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 43:23 K:BB over 63.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance against the Red Sox.