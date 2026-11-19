The Royals and Dobnak avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.35 million contract Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Dobnak saw the most extensive action of his big-league career this season in Kansas City, turning in a 3.51 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and a 49:26 K:BB over 74.1 innings covering 13 starts and two relief outings. The righty's groundball tendencies give him a chance, but his true skill is closer to his 4.85 xERA than 3.51 ERA. Dobnak could operate as a swingman for Kansas City in 2027.