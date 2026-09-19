Dobnak didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Pirates, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out one.

The right-handed needed 74 pitches (46 strikes) to record 11 outs in his shortest outing of the season. Dobnak appears to be running out of steam, and over his last five starts he's stumbled to a 5.60 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB through 27.1 innings while serving up five homers, including a two-run shot by Brandon Lowe on Friday. Dobnak will look to wrap up his campaign in style, as he's set to face the White Sox at home next week.