Dobnak (2-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Marlins, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings.

Dobnak threw 54 of 87 pitches for strikes and surrendered homers to Graham Pauley and Kyle Stowers. He came out for the seventh inning but allowed three consecutive hits, resulting in two runs scoring before exiting and another eventually being charged to him. The six runs were his most in any of his 16 MLB appearances since 2021. Across nine starts and two relief appearances this season, Dobnak owns a 2.65 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 40:23 K:BB over 57.2 innings. He's slated to face Toronto in his next trip to the mound.