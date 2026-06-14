Tigers' Justin Verlander: Sim game on tap

Verlander (hip) is slated to throw a simulated game in Houston on Monday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

While Verlander's rehab assignment looks to be over after he built up to 5.2 innings and 86 pitches in his second start with Triple-A Toledo last Wednesday, the Tigers aren't yet ready to make room for him in the big-league rotation. The veteran righty will thus remain on the 60-day IL for the time being, but he'll continue to stick on a five-day pitching schedule by throwing a sim game Monday. The Tigers will decide Verlander's next step following the sim game, but it's possible that he'll return from the IL and move back into the rotation during next weekend's series versus the White Sox.