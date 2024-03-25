Beeter said Monday that he was informed that he'll be included on the Yankees' Opening Day roster, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Luis Gil has been announced as the Yankees' fifth starter, so Beeter will begin the season in the bullpen as a long man. It's also possible the team will consider him for an early-season spot start before returning him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Beeter has yet to appear in a major-league game, having collected a 3.62 ERA and 165:75 K:BB over 131.2 innings between Double-A Somerset and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2023.