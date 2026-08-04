Nationals' Clayton Beeter: Throws gas on fire Monday

Beeter gave up two runs on one hit and one walk while recording only one out in Monday's loss to the Phillies.

The Nationals' early lead had already slipped away in the seventh inning, but Beeter got called in for the eighth to keep the game close and instead served up a two-run homer to Bryce Harper. Beeter has been taken deep four times in his last seven appearances, stumbling to a 9.53 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 3:3 K:BB in 5.2 innings, but he has still converted four of his five save chances during that span. Washington's busy trade deadline brought a flood of relief arms into the organization, and the most immediate threat to Beeter's closer job could come from Yovanny Cruz, who boasts a fastball that has averaged 100.0 mph and a slider with a 42.9 percent whiff rate during his brief time in the majors this season.