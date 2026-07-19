Nationals' Clayton Beeter: Picks up eighth save

Beeter allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two over 1.1 innings to earn the save in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Athletics.

Beeter cleaned up a mess inherited from Tom Cosgrove in the eighth inning. In the ninth, the Athletics were able to scrape together a run, but Beeter never let the game get dangerous as he closed out his eighth save and his first since July 6. The reliever had allowed just one run over nine innings between June 9 and July 10 before a meltdown versus the Yankees on July 11. For the season, he has a 3.77 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 33:19 K:BB through 28.2 innings while adding eight saves, five holds and five blown saves.