Nationals' Clayton Beeter: Nails down ninth save

Beeter worked a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his ninth save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks. He didn't strike out a batter.

The right-hander needed just nine pitches (six strikes) to take care of the middle of Arizona's order. Beeter has been tagged for at least one run in three straight appearances prior to Saturday, and while he's the best closing option the Nationals have at the moment, his 3.82 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 33:19 K:BB over 30.2 innings on the season are far from elite ratios.