Nationals' Clayton Beeter: Extinguishes fire for save No. 10

Beeter secured the save Sunday against the Diamondbacks, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk in the ninth inning.

Beeter was shaky Sunday but did help put out a fire started by Matt Krook, who walked three batters in the ninth without recording an out. Beeter remains the favorite for saves in Washington's much-maligned bullpen, but his job security is as low as any closer in the major leagues. Through 31.2 innings, the right-hander has a 3.69 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and a concerning 33:20 K:BB with 10 saves in 15 opportunities.