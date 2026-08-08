Nationals' Clayton Beeter: Secures 12th save

Beeter struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 12th save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Reds.

The Nationals got a rare smooth performance from the bullpen, as Yovanny Cruz and Orlando Ribalta handled the seventh and eighth innings before Beeter wrapped things up. Beeter has been far from a lockdown closer, however, and over 12 appearances and 9.2 innings since the beginning of July he's stumbled to a 5.59 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB while blowing two of eight save chances.