Apke is likely heading to the Commanders' injured reserve and may need surgury, which could put his 2023 season in jeopardy, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Apke has been having a solid training camp, which makes the decision on whether-or-not to have surgery a difficult one. He currently projects as a depth safety option for the team in the upcoming season.
