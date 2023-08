Apke (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Apke's injury details are unclear, although it was previously reported by Ben Standig of The Athletic that a full recovery may require surgery. The 28-year-old has served a depth role in the team's secondary for each of the past five seasons, but he'll now have to spend the 2023 campaign sidelined unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team and can return to full health.