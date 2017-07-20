2017 British Open TV schedule, channel, live stream online, coverage, viewing guide
What channel is the British Open on? Find out when and how to watch live from Royal Birkdale
Mixing the majesty of Royal Birkdale with the importance of the golf season's third major, you are going to want to watch every minute of action from the 2017 Open Championship this week. Exciting action will be aplenty Thursday through Sunday, and you can catch it all both on your television and streaming live online.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch as much golf as possible. Weather may dictate some changes to the start times below, and tee times have not yet been released for the weekend.
If you don't want to be glued to the screen, be sure to check back with CBS Sports as we are featuring a live blog covering every angle and highlight of the British Open leaderboard during all four days.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
2017 British Open TV schedule
Round 1 -- Thursday
Live TV coverage: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Golf Channel
TV simulcast online: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on GolfChannel.com and NBC Sports app
Additional streaming on GolfChannel.com: Marquee groups | Featured holes | Highlights
Round 2 -- Friday
Live TV coverage: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Golf Channel
TV simulcast online: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on GolfChannel.com and NBC Sports app
Additional streaming on GolfChannel.com: Marquee groups | Featured holes | Highlights
Round 3 -- Saturday
Live TV coverage: 4:30-7 a.m. on Golf Channel | 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on NBC
TV simulcast online: 4:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on GolfChannel.com and NBC Sports app
Additional streaming on GolfChannel.com: Marquee groups | Featured holes | Highlights
Round 4 -- Sunday
Live TV coverage: 4-7 a.m. on Golf Channel | 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC
TV simulcast online: 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. on GolfChannel.com and NBC Sports app
Additional streaming on GolfChannel.com: Marquee groups | Featured holes | Highlights
Watch the 2017 British Open live stream
Find out when and how to watch the 2017 Open Championship live this week
