Professional golfers are always looking at their peers for things they can incorporate into their games. Wander the range before a PGA Tour event and you'll see guys peeking in bags, checking out different clubs and seeing what all their competitors are doing to gain an advantage.

For Rory McIlroy, it's not just equipment that he's had an eye on this year from his fellow PGA Tour pros. McIlroy turned heads when he showed up at the DP World India Championship this week in baggy pants, and video of his new look went viral on social media.

McIlroy was asked about the new look in a TV interview and admitted that he's "watched and admired Tommy Fleetwood" and his shift to baggy pants this year, so he decided to give it a shot.

McIlroy, who typically wears a more fitted, tapered pant on the golf course, notes that in his everyday life he has embraced the wide-leg trend and has been inspired by his buddy Fleetwood to give it a try.

Nick Faldo had a number of questions, including a key question about whether McIlroy had any backups of his usual trousers in case he decided he didn't like the feel of the new pants on the course. McIlroy admitted he didn't pack anything else for his trip to India, and also said he's not totally happy with the fit of what he brought. He said they sit a bit low and are a little shorter than he's used to, calling it a "work in progress," which is an objectively funny thing to say about changing the pants you wear to play golf.

Faldo's concern is that McIlroy's pants could be a distraction if they feel different on the golf course, as any thought about your pants takes focus away from executing a shot. McIlroy is hoping to facilitate some additional air flow in hot, humid New Delhi, and at the very least, if McIlroy struggles this week in India, there will be a built-in excuse in the form of his new pants.