2020 MLB win totals, odds, predictions: Advanced computer model picks under 83.5 for White Sox

Although the Astros lost ace Gerrit Cole to the Yankees, Houston returns Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, fellow ace Zack Greinke and every key cog from a lineup that produced the third-most runs (920) in baseball last year. But how will they handle the stench from their sign-stealing scandal? And should you back the Astros when making 2020 MLB picks on season-long win totals?

The scandal definitely was a factor when bookmakers set the over-under on Houston's regular-season wins at 94.5, a steep drop from the team's 107-win campaign a year ago. So which teams should you target with your 2020 MLB win totals? Before you make any MLB futures wagers or enter any 2020 MLB predictions, you need to see what the proven computer model at SportsLine just locked in.

The SportsLine Projection Model owned MLB win totals last year, going 14-5 on picks in which there was at least a three-win differential between the model's projection and the betting line. On its top five picks, the model went 4-1.

Take the 2019 Tigers. When Vegas books released Detroit's win total at 67, the SportsLine model said Vegas was way off, recommending the under. The result: Detroit finished 47-114, the second-worst season in franchise history, and anyone who followed the model's advice cashed with 20 games to spare.

Now, this model has simulated the entire 2020 season 10,000 times and found plenty of MLB teams whose Vegas win totals are way off so you can make the best MLB picks possible.

We can tell you the model says oddsmakers botched the win total for the White Sox when they released 83.5. The model strongly recommends going under since it has Chicago winning 77.7 games.

The White Sox showed a 10-game improvement last year, but their 72-89 record still marked their seventh straight losing season. This year's version looks potent offensively. But beyond Lucas Giolito, the starting rotation could be in trouble.

Chicago added a pair of lefties, Dallas Keuchel and Gio Gonzalez, who combined for only 200 innings last year. Keuchel posted a 1.37 WHIP, while Gonzalez, 34, already is dealing with shoulder discomfort. Reynaldo Lopez is coming off a 10-15 season in which he posted a 5.38 ERA and 1.46 WHIP.

The model also generated huge disparities on other teams, including the Astros. They finished with an MLB-high 107 wins last year before their sign-stealing operation came to light. Oddsmakers set the Astros' 2020 win total at 94.5, and the projection model has a strong opinion on the beleaguered franchise's fortunes.

So which teams sail past their projected 2020 baseball win totals? What is the model's stunning forecast for Houston? And how many wins will every single MLB team have this season?