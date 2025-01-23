Jannik Sinner, the world's top-ranked player, will try to keep his hopes of winning a second consecutive Grand Slam event as well as his second straight Australian Open championship when he battles No. 21 seed Ben Shelton in the men's semifinals of the 2025 Australian Open on Friday morning. Sinner is looking to become the first back-to-back Australian Open champ since Novak Djokovic won three in a row from 2019 to 2021. Sinner advanced to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 win over Alex De Minaur in the quarterfinals. Shelton defeated Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (4) in his quarterfinal match, giving the American his second Grand Slam semifinal appearance.

The match is set to begin at 3:00 a.m. ET at Rod Laver Arena. Sinner is a -2300 favorite (risk $2300 to win $100) in the latest Sinner vs. Shelton odds, while Shelton is a +1000 underdog. The over/under for total games is 32.5, with Sinner favored by 6.5 games.

Jannik Sinner vs. Ben Shelton preview

Sinner has been dominant on the hard court over the past several seasons, going 40-5 on the surface last year and 5-0 already in 2025. At Melbourne, he has yet to be pushed, having won three matches in straight sets with two others going just four sets. In his fourth-round win over Holger Rune, he posted a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win. The 23-year-old Italian has compiled a 66-18 (78.6%) record in Grand Slam events, including 20-4 (83.3%) at the Australian Open.

Shelton, meanwhile, has reached the semifinals in a Grand Slam event for just the second time in his career. He reached the semifinals of the US Open in 2023. The 22-year-old has played well on hard surfaces, compiling a 71-39 career record on hard courts, including 5-1 this year. Shelton has a 75-54 career singles record, winning two career championships. He is ranked 20th in the world after rising as high as 13th on Aug. 19, 2024. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

