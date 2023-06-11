Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Urias (hamstring) will throw one or two bullpen sessions this week before beginning a rehab assignment, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Urias was initially slated to be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Phillies, but he experienced some issues following a bullpen session Thursday. He'll resume mound work during the Dodgers' homestand that begins Tuesday and will eventually join a minor-league affiliate to see some game action before officially being activated.