Clase struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

June's been kind to the Guardians, and that's allowed Clase to record eight saves in 10 appearances this month. With another strong outing Sunday, he extended his scoreless streak to 14 innings -- he last allowed a run on May 17. The closer owns a dominant 1.59 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 30:4 K:BB through 28.1 innings overall while converting 15 of 17 save opportunities this season.