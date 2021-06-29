The Nationals recalled Lobstein from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
The lefty has posted a 1.69 ERA in 16 Triple-A relief appearances this season, with all four of his earned runs coming in one outing May 22. Since that rough performance, Lobstein has pitched 13.2 scoreless innings with 15 strikeouts and just one walk. He'll join a Nationals bullpen that, along with many of its top relievers, is now without Tanner Rainey (leg).
