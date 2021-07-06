Lobstein was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The lefty appeared in three games after being recalled June 29, yielding two runs in 1.1 total innings with a walk and a strikeout. It was Lobstein's first big-league action since 2016 with the Pirates.
