Dodgers' Kyle Lobstein: Reassigned to minor-league camp
Lobstein was reassigned to minor-league spring training Sunday, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Lobstein was among seven other Dodgers who were removed from the club's spring training roster. The 30-year-old southpaw posted a 4.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 66:32 K:BB across 66.1 innings for Triple-A Las Vegas in 2019 and his still awaiting his major league debut.
More News
-
Dodgers' Kyle Lobstein: Links up with Dodgers•
-
Athletics' Kyle Lobstein: Cut from big-league camp•
-
Athletics' Kyle Lobstein: Links up with Athletics•
-
Marlins' Kyle Lobstein: Shifted to minors camp•
-
Marlins' Kyle Lobstein: Signs minor league deal with Marlins•
-
Orioles' Kyle Lobstein: Outrighted to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Finally, the results for the standard mixed-league auction are here, and as usual, it didn't...