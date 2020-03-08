Play

Lobstein was reassigned to minor-league spring training Sunday, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Lobstein was among seven other Dodgers who were removed from the club's spring training roster. The 30-year-old southpaw posted a 4.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 66:32 K:BB across 66.1 innings for Triple-A Las Vegas in 2019 and his still awaiting his major league debut.

