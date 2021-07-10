The Nationals designated Lobstein for assignment Saturday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The lefty was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday but now loses his 40-man roster spot to make room for catcher Jakson Reetz. It remains to be seen whether Lobstein will earn any more big-league opportunities in 2021.
