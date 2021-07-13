Lobstein was traded from the Nationals to the Brewers in exchange for cash considerations Tuesday. He was assigned to Triple-A Nashville.

Lobstein was DFA'd by Washington on Saturday. The southpaw allowed three earned runs in 1.1 big-league innings this season but has a tidy 1.69 ERA to go along with a 25:8 K:BB in Triple-A. He'll continue the campaign at Nashville, and figures to have a chance to join the Brewers' bullpen later this season.