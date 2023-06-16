Rodon (back/forearm) is slated to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Double-A Somerset, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
The expectation is that Rodon will make around three starts on the farm before hopefully then debuting with the Yankees sometime in early July. He's been stalled by chronic back issues and a forearm strain here in the first half of the 2023 campaign after signing a six-year, $162 million contract with New York over the offseason.
More News
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Next live BP on tap Thursday•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Set for more live bullpens•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Faces hitters Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Will face hitters Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Could face live hitting soon•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Moved to 60-day IL•