Rodon (back/forearm) is slated to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Double-A Somerset, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The expectation is that Rodon will make around three starts on the farm before hopefully then debuting with the Yankees sometime in early July. He's been stalled by chronic back issues and a forearm strain here in the first half of the 2023 campaign after signing a six-year, $162 million contract with New York over the offseason.